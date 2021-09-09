Northern Lakes League leadership conference brings athletes together

The conference teaches student-athletes about the values of being a good teammate and competitor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether you're a Cougar, Panther, Wildcat, Bobcat, Jacket, or General, today you were on team Northern Lakes League.

Their sportsmanship conference taught student-athletes about the values of a good teammate and competitor.

"I hope that everyone becomes a great leader and not just for themselves, but from the team perspective too," said Anthony Wayne junior Mallori Pollock. "And just say hi and make new friends from new schools and I think it's amazing."

"We've had a lot of fun hanging out with people from other schools and just getting to know each other and what it means to be a good sport and being a leader," said Napoleon senior Jacob Hull.

Throughout the day they did team-building activities and talked through what it means to be a good and bad sport. They had different schools on their shirts but all came together as one.

"It's a lot of fun because you forget about the sports and think more about them as people and it's just coming together as friends," said Hull.

"I feel like everyone here goes to the same school," said Pollock. "It's no different from someone wearing a Southview shirt to a Northview shirt. Everyone is just coming together and having a great time."