No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan meet with high stakes

The victors claim the Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship game and a shot at being in the College Football Playoff.
Credit: AP
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara looks to throw a pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Second-ranked Ohio State plays at No. 6 Michigan on Saturday with high stakes. 

The victors claim the Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship game and a shot at being in the College Football Playoff. The loser falls out of Big Ten and national title contention and is left to wait for a second-tier bowl game invitation. 

Ohio State's pass-rushing, run-stuffing defensive line against Michigan's steady offensive line is the key matchup to watch. 

The Buckeyes have won a school-record eight straight, one short of the series record Michigan set more than a century ago.

