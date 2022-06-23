Calling all racing fans: NHRA in town at Norwalk Speedway this weekend

The qualifying rounds begin Friday and Saturday, with the races set for Sunday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The roars of the engine, the wind in your face, the electricity of drag racing; all of this can be experienced this weekend in Norwalk.

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is racing this weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, in race number 10 of 22 in the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

The weekend is expected to be filled with many drivers, both veteran and rookie, and for Top Fuel Driver Austin Prock, the 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year, he says that being a professional driver is something that his family is quite knowledgeable about.

“This is all I know,” Prock said. “I am actually a fourth-generation racer. My great grandfather used to drive Indy cars back in the 30s and 40s, and my grandfather raced Top Fuel Funny cars against John Force, my boss. So, it is all I really know and all I have worked for in my life.”

For Prock, the experience of drag racing is something that is almost unimaginable.

“It is very addictive,” Prock said. “I think that’s what has kept me in this long I believe. There is nothing like going 330 miles per hour, and then pulling the parachutes and getting negative six G’s of force on your body, so it’s definitely an adrenaline rush and there’s no better feeling.”

Prock this season has advanced to one final race in seven events and is currently sitting in fifth in the Top Fuel points standings. However, for Prock, he is just focused and excited for this weekend’s opportunity.

“Bill Bader, who owns the racetrack, he has a beautiful facility,” Prock said. “It is great for the fans, very family friendly, and there’s nothing like NHRA drag racing. It ignites your senses, it’s loud, and you can smell it and feel it, and I hope to see you out there."