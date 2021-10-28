Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns following Blackhawks sexual assault investigation

Quenneville was named in a report citing how the Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant on his Chicago staff sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville has resigned from his position, the team announced.

Quenneville's resignation comes amid the fallout of a recent investigation into sexual assault accusations against Chicago Blackhawks staff. Quenneville was named in a report citing how the Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant on his Chicago staff sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup Finals run in 2010.

In a statement, Panthers CEO Matt Caldwell said the team is diligently reviewing the information within the report.

"It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable. It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for," Caldwell said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, should Quenneville wish to re-enter the league, he'd have a meeting to discuss "the appropriate conditions" his new employment could take place under.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the resignation of Joel Quenneville. pic.twitter.com/1KjdI2SKOL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2021

The success Quenneville had in Chicago — three Stanley Cups — was why Florida brought him in to coach the Panthers a little over two seasons ago. He’s one of the biggest reasons why this Florida team believes it, finally, can win a title.

The investigation found that the allegations against then-assistant Brad Aldrich were largely ignored by the team for three weeks after a May 23, 2010 meeting. That meeting took place on the same day Chicago finished off a four-game sweep of San Jose to reach the Stanley Cup final.