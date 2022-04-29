Blue Jackets end season with 5-3 loss to Penguins

The Blue Jackets finished with a 37-38-7 record.

PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh began the day one point ahead of Washington, which lost to the Rangers.

Casey DeSmith, starting for the fifth time in six games with All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry out indefinitely with a foot injury, stopped 33 shots. The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets for the 15th time in 19 meetings dating back to Feb. 3, 2017. Pittsburgh also won its 11th straight at home against Columbus dating back to Dec. 21, 2015.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7), and Gustav Nyquist and Justin danforth also scored. The Blue Jackets lost for the sixth time in their last eight games.

J-F Berube started in goal for Columbus and gave up three goals on eight shots in the first 6 1/2 minutes. He was replaced by Elvis Merzilikins, who had 40 saves the rest of the way.

Pittsburgh scored three times in the opening 6:26, outshooting the Blue Jackets 8-0.

Malkin opened the scoring at 3:51 when he put his own rebound behind Berube from the top of the crease.

On Pittsburgh’s second goal at 5:31, Berube came out to poke away a loose puck. However, Rodrigues was on the doorstep and put a shot between Berube’s pads for a 2-0 lead.

Pettersson gave Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead just 55 seconds later on a one-time setup from Malkin from in close.

Danforth put Columbus on the board at 10:25 of the second. Gabriel Carlsson’s point shot squeezed through DeSmith’s equipment and Danforth pushed a trickling puck across the line.

Columbus had momentum throughout parts of the second period and pressed for a second goal. However, Letang and Boyle each scored in the final 3:30 of the period to make it a 5-1.