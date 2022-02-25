'I'm not in politics' | Ovechkin calls for 'peace' but does not condemn Putin

Ovechkin called Russia and Ukraine "different countries" and called for "no more war." However, the Russian athlete did not condemn Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin.

PHILADELPHIA — Washington Capitals' Russian-born captain Alex Ovechkin called for "no more war" during a media briefing in Philadelphia on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday's Capitals game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin, 36 — considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time — was asked about the attacks on Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would say it's a hard situation," Ovechkin said. "I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine and it's hard to see the war. I hope soon it’s going to be over and there’s going to be peace in the whole world.”

The Washington Post reports that Ovechkin has previously expressed support for Putin. In years past, he has posted photos of himself with the Russian president on his social media platforms, saying he was part of the "PutinTeam" movement. According to the Post's reporting from 2017, "there are signs that a Kremlin-backed public-relations firm might have played a role" in Ovechkin posting about "PutinTeam."

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022

The Post described Ovechkin's relationship with the Kremlin as "unusually close," and noted that Ovechkin received a wedding president from Putin and also has the president's personal phone number.

When asked directly by a reporter if he supported the attacks on Ukraine, Ovechkin said, "Well I'm Russian. [It's something] I can't control."

Ovechkin did not disavow Putin when the athlete was asked if he still supports the president.

"Well, he's my president," Ovechkin said. "Like, I'm not in politics ... I'm an athlete and ... [like] I said [I] hope is everything is going to be done soon ... it's a hard situation right now for both sides."

According to the Post, "Ovechkin’s wife, children and parents were in Moscow." He told reporters he is not sure yet whether they would stay in Russia.

"Please, no more war," Ovechkin said when asked about his message regarding the conflict. "[I]t doesn't matter who's in the war, Russia, Ukraine — different countries — I think ... we have to live in peace and a great world."