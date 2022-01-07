1-on-1 with Red Wings new head coach Derek Lalonde

Former Walleye head coach Derek Lalonde was introduced today at Little Caesars Arena and our Jordan Strack talked with him about his new job with Detroit.

DETROIT — On Thursday, the Red Wings announced that former Toledo Walleye head coach Derek Lalonde would be the new lead man in Detroit.

Lalonde coached the Fish for two seasons, leading them to the Brabham Cup in his first season.

He's spent the last four seasons as an assistant in Tampa Bay, helping the Lightning reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and winning two championships.

Friday, Lalonde was formally introduced in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. WTOL's Jordan Strack talked with him about his journey to become the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

What does it mean for you to be in this position and can you believe that you're in this position?

“It’s special. I can’t believe it, I’m gonna be honest, how it’s come full circle. One, to be within this organization for a little bit being in Toledo, I understand how special it was, the history of it. But Toledo was special, that was a special two years for me. Just the way we turned it around, Watty (Dan Watson) and I, and how special it was, and how they haven’t looked back since. So, it is a little surreal, especially spending that time in that organization previously. I don’t think any ECHL coach envision themselves being the NHL coach within the same organization five or six years later, so its exciting and special, and it’s going to be a huge challenge, but I am looking forward to. “

Are there any similarities between Toledo and Detroit in terms of what you have to build?

“The one thing that will be similar is we were great in Toledo and we had success in Toledo because of the culture we established in that room, and that will be our goal here again. It’s not going to happen overnight, obviously I am just taking over here. I don’t even know the guys; I don’t know where things lie within that room. But the one similarity is, I want to get that culture established within that room, very similar to what we had, and you know it was pretty special, and still is special in Toledo.”

How ready are you for this and why do you think you're ready right now?

“I know I am ready. I don’t say that arrogantly, I say that confidently. It’s been because of experience, experience, experience. Goods, bads, and again, every job I have ever taken, someone mentioned it, I’ve been coaching straight out of playing college about 27-28 years, and I couldn’t even fathom it, and it’s because I’m so in the moment, and you look back at it, every job I have taken has been about growth, and being great and growing your job, and that has led me for 27 years to this.”