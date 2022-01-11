Cleveland Browns' Wyatt Teller nominated for Salute to Service Award: How to vote

Fans will be able to vote for Teller once a day until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The Cleveland Browns and NFL announced that guard Wyatt Teller is the team's nominee for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The annual award is given to a member of the NFL who demonstrates "an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community."

This year, fans will help determine the final three nominees for the award. Fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote to vote for Teller from now until Nov. 30. Fans are permitted one vote per day.

Teller was nominated for his connection and work with the military community in Northeast Ohio.

“I’m thankful for the people overseas and for the men and women who keep us protected,” said Teller during an interview. “These people are the ones who are putting their lives on the line for us and for what our society believes is right.”

As the son of a retired Army Reserve Major, supporting military members is important to Teller.

During 2021, Teller supported the Green Beret Foundation to help provide U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families with support. Teller also helped to surprise the family of a servicewoman with a $50,000 grand prize check during the Browns' and CrossCountry Mortgage's sweepstakes.

Teller plans to continue his work with the military community in the future as he will support USS Cleveland when it is docked in 2024.

The finalists for the award will be announced in January before the winner is recognized at the NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl week.