WWE superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin to represent Cleveland Browns at 2022 NFL Draft

The two-time WWE champion will be in Las Vegas next week to fire up the Dawg Pound.

LAS VEGAS — The Browns won't have a first-round pick at this year's NFL Draft, but they will be represented by one of the biggest names in sports entertainment, who also happens to be a hometown favorite.

WWE announced Thursday that Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will be in Las Vegas next week to fire up the Dawg Pound during the draft. He will be joined by Titus O'Neil, who will be supporting his hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Miz released the following statement through WWE:

"I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME."

A two-time WWE champion, the 41-year-old Mizanin got his start at Normandy High School, where he captained the boys basketball and cross country teams. His wife Maryse Mizanin has also gained fame as a pro wrestler, and both currently star in the reality television series "Miz and Mrs." on the USA Network.

Check out The Miz's interview on "3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney" from last September:

Said Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Brent Rossi:

"Our team has always enjoyed working with The Miz, and we are excited for him to have this opportunity to be part of the draft and celebrate the weekend with Browns fans in Las Vegas, Northeast Ohio and across the globe. He has an incredible energy that matches his passion for the Browns, and we know that he will represent our team, our fans and our shared hometown of Cleveland well."