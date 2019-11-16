ATLANTA — After three years away from the NFL, 32-year-old Colin Kaepernick gets a workout in front of League scouts on Saturday afternoon.

Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers that season, when they finished 2-14. During that season, Kaepernick silently demonstrated police brutality against people of color by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game.

His protests drew the ire not only of fans, but of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams have been invited to the private workout, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m.

The workout is now being moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, at about 4 p.m.

Originally the workout was going to be a private affair, but it now will also be open to the media, which means that cameras will be present.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 11 teams -- the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Redskins -- had indicated that they would be sending representatives to the event.

Several sports news outlets indicated that most, if not all, of the League's teams would send someone to view the workout.

On Saturday, ahead of the scheduled workout, protesters both for and against Kaepernick, were camped out along the roadside outside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch.

Signs with slogans like "We're with Kap" could be seen on one side, while other signs saying things like "Stand up for the flag," were visible on the opposite side.

The numbers of protesters and supporters were expected to grow on both sides over the course of the afternoon.

According to multiple reports, agreement between the two sides finally came together on Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Times said Kaepernick's camp was told of the plans and given two hours to confirm whether or not he would attend the session.

Kaepernick said he has been working out daily for the past three years and is ready to see league representatives on Saturday.

In Februrary, Kaepernick settled a grievance he had filed against the NFL accusing teams of colluding to prevent him from playing in the League because of his protests during the 2016 season.

A month prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, Kaepernick tweeted a video showing his daily workout regimen with the text: "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."

The workout itself will be similar to a pro day, with drills, measurements and an interview, which will all be filmed and made available to management from each team in the NFL.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said details of the workout would be very similar to that of the collegiate NFL Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis during the off-season.

According to Rapoport, the event starts at 3 p.m. with an interview scheduled for 3:15, to be followed by measurements, stretching and warmups. Timing and testing follow that at 3:50 p.m. Quarterback drills will be at 4:15 p.m.

Saturday's workout for Kaepernick comes at a time when marquee starting quarterbacks in the NFL have been forced to sit out for a number of weeks due to injury, including Atlanta's Matt Ryan, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, New Orleans' Drew Brees and Carolina's Cam Newton.

In addition, Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired just before the start of the 2019 season, which left a big hole in the Colts offense.

This may be just the time for Kaepernick to make his comeback and lead the league into its next phase.

