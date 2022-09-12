WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws first touchdown pass with Cleveland Browns

After seven quarters, the offense finally found the end zone when Njoku caught Watson's pass and took it 13 yards for the score.

CINCINNATI — After seven quarters of play, the Browns' offense has finally found the end zone.

Deshaun Watson completed his first touchdown pass as a member of the team during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland's new starting quarterback hit David Njoku underneath in the third quarter, and the tight end subsequently took the ball and extended to the pylon for the score.

After sitting out all of 2021 and later being suspended for the first 11 games of this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Watson looked "rusty" in his first start last week, completing over 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. The Browns still won the game, 27-14 over the Houston Texans, but all of their TDs came from either their defense or special teams.

The 27-year-old Watson has looked better in his second outing, eclipsing 200 yards for the afternoon and averaging more than six yards per carry rushing. However, he did throw another pick in his next series immediately after the touchdown, with Jessie Bates III snagging the ball in double coverage.

Early in the fourth, the Browns trailed the Bengals 23-10.