Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses viral dancing video

Speaking to reporters, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer addressed a viral video that showed a woman dancing with him over the weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While his team played on Thursday night, Urban Meyer remained in the headlines over the weekend as a viral video showed the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at a bar being danced with by a woman who is not his wife.

The video appears to have been taken on Friday night at Urban Chophouse in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus. In addition to the video, multiple pictures of Meyer from the night made their way around social media, confirming the former Ohio State head coach's identity in the clip.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Monday, Meyer addressed the video, revealing that he apologized to his team and organization for what he deemed to be a "distraction."

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. It's stupid," Meyer said. "So I explained everything that happened, owned it and just a stupid -- should not have myself in that kind of a position."

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:pic.twitter.com/X8plCNWbiQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

After being asked by a reporter, the former Ohio State coach and Ashtabula native Meyer confirmed that he didn't fly back to Florida with the Jaguars following their 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Instead, the three-time national champion head coach opted to remain in Ohio in order to spend time with his grandchildren.

According to Meyer, he went out to dinner with his family at a restaurant and remained out at the urging of a group of friends celebrating a birthday. That's when the nine-second viral video, in question, was taken.

"There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did," Meyer said. "They were trying to pull me out on a dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."