New Texas grand jury considering charge against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County grand jury is considering a charge against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

CLEVELAND — When a Houston grand jury declined to pursue charges against Deshaun Watson earlier this month, it appeared to mean that the then-Texans quarterback wouldn't face criminal charges regarding his accused sexual misconduct.

As it turned out, that may not be the case.

On Thursday,The New York Time reported that a Texas grand jury in Brazoria County is now considering whether to pursue charges against Watson regarding one of the accusations he previously faced. Earlier this month, a Harris County grand jury rejected nine criminal cases against Watson, but a 10th complaint that was filed with the Houston Police Department was found to have taken place outside its jurisdiction, in Brazoria County.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed the reports to our sister station, KHOU, but said it's nothing new.

"We were aware, the Browns were aware, and the case is one of the 22 pending lawsuits from a year ago," Hardin said. "There is absolutely nothing new about it, and the allegations have been in a public lawsuit for a year."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have accused Watson of either sexual misconduct or assault, told The New York Times that the grand jury is expected to deliberate and issue a decision on either Thursday or Friday regarding the case.

News of the new grand jury investigation comes less than a week after the Cleveland Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans and signed the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension, setting a new record for the most guaranteed money in an NFL contract. In statements released following the trade, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they had thoroughly vetted Watson, who still faces civil suits and potential punishment from the NFL regarding the accusations.