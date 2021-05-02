'They deserve that moment.' Cleveland Browns' Callie Brownson on the women making history at Super Bowl LV

CLEVELAND — History will be made on Sunday with some Super Bowl girl power!
There will be two female coaches: Tampa Bay Defensive Line Assistant Lori Locust, and Maral Javadifar, an assistant strength and conditioning coach on the Bucaneers sidelines. But that's not all! Sarah Thomas will become the first female ref to officiate the Super Bowl.
Maureen Kyle got the chance to talk to the Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson to get her thoughts.
“I know those two very well, and I know Sarah Thomas who will obviously be officiating in the game, and I'm just so happy for them," Brownson says. "I mean, hardworking women, quality, you know, they're there for all the right reasons. They deserve to be on that stage. I'm so excited for them. We've been talking back and forth. They deserve that moment."
We will have more with Brownson with an extended interview set to air next Tuesday night at 11 p.m.
