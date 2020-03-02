MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After the Kansas City Chiefs went three and out on their opening drive of Super Bowl LIV, it appeared Patrick Mahomes might have trouble solving the San Francisco 49ers' vaunted defense.

The Chiefs' second possession of the game, however, painted a different story.

After Kansas City surrendered a field goal to San Francisco on the ensuing possession, the Chiefs took over at their own 25-yard line. From there, Mahomes engineered a 15-play, 75-yard drive, which included a crucial 10-yard run on a 3rd and 11 by the Kansas City quarterback.

After running back Damien Williams made good on a fourth down conversion, Mahomes took it from there. Punching the ball in from the 1-yard line on an option keeper, the 2018 NFL MVP gave Kansas City an early 7-3 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

For all the latest from Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, follow our live blog.

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

RELATED: Twitter reacts to Space Force not represented in Super Bowl color guard

RELATED: Cleveland natives Travis Kelce, Anthony Hitchens served as Super Bowl captains for Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED: Demi Lovato delivers powerful Super Bowl anthem

RELATED: NFL takes it 'to the house' with 'Next 100' Super Bowl spot

RELATED: Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant by lining up at 24-yard line

RELATED: Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announces retirement in Super Bowl commercial

RELATED: Richard Sherman arrives at Super Bowl wearing Kobe Bryant All-Star jersey