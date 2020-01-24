Super Bowl Saturday? One boy from New York has started a petition to ask the NFL to change the traditional day for the biggest game of the year.

Frankie Ruggeri, 16, says in his petition that a move from Sunday to Saturday would allow more people to watch, particularly young fans who have to go to bed. The game usually ends around 10 p.m. EST.

He also says more people would go to the venue and the NFL would make more money.

Whether that is true isn't clear. For one, many small businesses that are not open seven days a week choose to be closed on Sunday.

The petition on Change.org had at least 30,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

The NFL has also reportedly said in the past that it gets higher ratings on Sunday evenings.

CNN reports the reason the NFL initially started broadcasting games on Sundays was due to a law passed in 1961. The Sports Broadcasting Act passed by Congress barred professional football games from being broadcast on Fridays and Saturdays because of high school and college football. Of course, the Super Bowl is played well after those seasons are over.

Employers might be good with a Saturday Super Bowl. The Workforce Institute in 2019 predicted 17.2 million people would miss work the Monday after the game.