US Air Force practices first-of-its-kind flyover ahead of Super Bowl LV

The official trifecta flyover will make history with some of the Air Force’s most elite personnel in the cockpits and on the ground.

TAMPA, Fla — You know what they say? Practice makes perfect. And that's just what the U.S. Air Force did on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Air Force personnel did a test run of their first-of-its-kind "trifecta flyover" you'll see during the National Anthem on Super Bowl Sunday.

Three Global Strike Command bombers made their way to Raymond James Stadium before zipping overhead.

Flyover rehearsal for B1, B2 and B52 Air Force bomber jets from MacDill… 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 you may hear them again tonight as the timing was about a minute off on this first run #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JvXOjNQziT — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 5, 2021

On game day, A B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, a B-1 from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri will take off from their home bases and join up over the United States.

MacDill’s pride, the KC-135 Stratotanker, will refuel each bomber mid-air before they get into formation and fly over Raymond James Stadium.

Fans and people around downtown Tampa should prepare for it to be loud as the bombers carry a lot of power.

“You will feel it, you will feel it and I believe it’ll give you chills just the same. It’ll obviously with the bomber, be a bigger presence and it’ll be really, really something to behold,” MacDill AFB Commander Colonel Ben Jonsson told 10 Tampa Bay.



As for the official flight path for the flyover, the Air Force is not releasing that information.

Super Bowl kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.