'He's HERE!' Another Chiefs player welcomes Super Bowl baby

WASHINGTON — Two Kansas City Chiefs players have more to celebrate than their team's Super Bowl victory. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. both welcomed babies!
Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
Hardman made his own baby announcement on Twitter at around 5 a.m. Monday morning: "He's HERE!" His girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had gone into labor Sunday morning. Hardman was out on injured reserve, so he wasn't playing in the Super Bowl.
This wasn't the first year with a Super Bowl baby. When the L.A. Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was giving birth to their second child. But Jefferson had no idea, according to People.
The couple had put a plan in place beforehand to account for that exact situation, they told the magazine. Part of that plan: Samaria left the game when she went into labor, and nobody told Jefferson until after the game.
This year, there was some speculation that there could be Super Bowl babies on each team. Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is expecting a child with his wife Kylie. She is 38 weeks pregnant — meaning the couple knew she could go into labor at any time.
In case it happened during the game, the couple previously shared that Kylie was bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII. Jason made the revelation on the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”
Jason's brother Travis played in the Super Bowl too, but for the Chiefs. It was the first time in NFL history that a pair of brothers faced off in the Super Bowl.