Gov. Mike DeWine headed to Super Bowl LVI to support Cincinnati Bengals

Gov. DeWine will head to Los Angeles later this week to support the Bengals as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is headed to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, Gov. DeWine's Press Secretary Dan Tiernay confirmed to 3News that the Ohio politician and his wife, as well as an unspecified number of family members, will travel to Los Angeles this week to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Tierney also confirmed that the family will pay for their own tickets and travel expenses for the upcoming trip. Tickets to the event have caused quite the stir on social media as the cheapest admission to the event comes in right around $5,700, and the overall average being just over $9,000, according to Ticket IQ.

Of course, DeWine isn't just showing his support for the Ohio team in person. The governor announced early this week that three parks in the Buckeye State would temporarily be renamed after current players for the Bengals.

"Ahead of #SuperBowl LVI on Sunday, Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park" in honor of Bengals quarterback @JoeyB, who grew up in nearby Athens, Ohio," DeWine said in a tweet Monday.

Meanwhile, Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge has temporarily been renamed as "Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park," and Hueston Woods State Park will now go by "Ickey Woods State Park."

The @Bengals celebratory state park signs are up!



Burr Oak➡Burrow Oak

Hueston Woods➡Ickey Woods

Paint Creek➡Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek



If you want to take a 📷, here's info on where to find each sign: https://t.co/PPfkDZyRlS pic.twitter.com/ZqsMPZ7FWe — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 7, 2022

You can watch Super Bowl LVI live on 3News Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

