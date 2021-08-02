Bruce Springsteen stars in Jeep Super Bowl 55 ad

Jeep's Super Bowl commercial featured Bruce Springsteen on a journey to the geographical center of the United States.

WASHINGTON — Jeep enlisted "The Boss" to share a special inspirational message for its 2021 Super Bowl ad. The nearly 2-minute spot is titled "The Middle" and is narrated by Bruce Springsteen. It featured Springsteen driving a Jeep CJ-5 on a journey to the U.S. Center Chapel in Kansas, which reportedly sits in the geographical center of the United States.

The company said the ad was meant to remind everyone that "we are stronger than the obstacles in our way."

While most ads are revealed ahead of time to try to capture pre-game buzz, Jeep was one of the companies that decided to truly debut the ad on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there," Springsteen says. "We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead."

Last year, Jeep created the hit “Groundhog’s Day” remake ad starring Bill Murray.

This year there are more than 20 new Super Bowl advertises as well as old favorites for the big game.