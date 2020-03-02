WASHINGTON — Four 100-year-old World War II veterans were honorary captains for the Super Bowl. Fitting, for the finale of the NFL’s 100th season.

The men participated in the coin toss before the game on Sunday in Miami between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Colonel Charles E. McGee, did the official flip, joined by Staff Sergeant Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Lombardo and Corporal Sidney Walton.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

McGee is a former Tuskegee Airman who flew 136 flights over Nazi Europe, and then served in Korea and Vietnam.

"These four men deserve our gratitude for their tremendous contributions to the United States of America and we're thrilled to recognize their service on the country's largest stage," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

RELATED: Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scores 1st TD of Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

RELATED: Demi Lovato delivers powerful Super Bowl anthem

RELATED: NFL takes it 'to the house' with 'Next 100' Super Bowl spot