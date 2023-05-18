Study finds Cleveland Browns Stadium ranks as 3rd-best NFL stadium for marriage proposals

A study by sportsbook Betway has found that Cleveland Browns Stadium ranks as the third-best stadium for marriage proposals.

CLEVELAND — As the weather gets warmer, wedding season in Northeast Ohio is upon us.

But if you're looking to propose to your significant other, you may want to wait until this fall and do it at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

On Thursday, the sportsbook Betway released a study of the 10 best NFL stadiums for marriage proposals. And you didn't have to look far to find Cleveland, with Cleveland Browns Stadium ranking third behind the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Stadium and the Detroit Lions' Ford Field.

The study took into account the costs of several stadium amenities, including romantic meals, stadium parking, tickets, short-term rentals and scoreboard messages. Altogether, the study found that the average proposal at Cleveland Browns Stadium would cost $454.45.

The entire top 10 of Betway's study is as follows:

TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland Browns)

State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons)

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

As for the most expensive stadium for marriage proposals, the study found that having your proposal featured on the video board at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, costs $2,008.42. The study also noted that the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals don't allow fan announcements on their respective scoreboards -- although that shouldn't stop you from proposing in your seats, if you desire.