CLEVELAND — The clock was ticking down on a ho-hum Cleveland Browns' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night when the game soon went viral.

With less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself entangled with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the ground. As the two stood up, the fight only escalated with Garrett ripping Rudolph's helmet off and swinging it at -- and connecting with --- his head.

The moment and ensuing brawl ultimately resulted in the ejection of Garrett, as well as Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for social media to weigh in on plenty of thoughts about the fight, as well as the repercussions Garrett should face as a result of it.

Members of the 3News team had their own reactions as well:

And of course, the fans had plenty of opinions as well:

