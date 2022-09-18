Social media reacts to the Cleveland Browns stunning loss to the New York Jets

With 1:55 left and a 13 point lead in Sunday's showdown with the Jets, the Browns lost in spectacular fashion.

CLEVELAND — To say the Cleveland Browns let one slip away today at FirstEnergy Stadium would be a monumental understatement.

Just seconds past the two minute warning, the Browns went up by 13 after a Nick Chubb TD run. That was where the good ended for the Browns when the Jets got the ball back.

A missed extra point, yet another communication breakdown in the secondary leading to a quick TD, a failed onside kick recovery and a methodical drive down the field with just over a minute left to play to score the game winning touchdown.

The most incredible, all-time collapse since their last incredible, all-time collapse.

The last time a team overcame a 13-point deficit in final 2 minutes of a game to win: 2001 Bears (also against the #Browns), via @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 18, 2022

Ouch.

Here's how to crew at 3News reacted to today's loss:

The #Browns just lost to the New York Jets…



A catastrophic collapse. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) September 18, 2022

I mean, I should know better but I just can't believe it went down like that! #Browns — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) September 18, 2022

Nothing else needs to be said pic.twitter.com/lN0NEmnqFw — Dave DeNatale (@dinocleveland) September 18, 2022

Unbelievable. — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 18, 2022

Not usually a call for someone's job in week 2 kind of person but if there was ever a game to deserve it... — Chris Beeble (@ChrisBeeble) September 18, 2022

How are Browns fans coping with today's defeat:

If anyone ever asks you what it's like being a #Browns fan: pic.twitter.com/4qHpPy9PLZ — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) September 18, 2022

I have never seen a more @Browns thing in my life!



I’ve been in misery since 1999 as a Browns fan. You’d think I’d be used to disappointment.



But how the hell you lose a game when you’re up 30-17 with 1:22 left…



Guess the answer is just being the Cleveland Browns. #Browns — iHankJr (@iHankJr) September 18, 2022

After what happened in the AFC North today, the #Browns ‘s loss is even more maddening. It also makes Thursday a MUST win — Patrick Glasser (@patrickglasser3) September 18, 2022

All four AFC North teams lost on Sunday. The Browns and Steelers will meet at FirstEnergy Stadium this Thursday, both teams with 1-1 records.

Texts poured in from Browns fans after the devastating loss:

"What has happened to Denzel Ward? Missing a lot of his assignments." - Tim Murphy, Canton

"I feel highly disappointed being a Browns fan. It's expected at this point to not actually finish a game and the defensive coaches blow. It's beyond ridiculous. It's exhausting and I'm so over this team.." - unknown

"Not sure why everyone is blaming Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb when it's the defense" - unknown

"Worst Browns loss in my 72 years of watching, PATHETIC job of coaching on both sides of the ball. Stefanski is a terrible coach, Joe Woods is worse-Otto Graham in his prime couldn’t overcome such putrid coaching-WHEN will it change???? NEVER UNDER HASLAM" - Jerry, Olmsted Falls

"FIRE JOE WOODS!" - unknown