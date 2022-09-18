Social media reacts to the Cleveland Browns stunning loss to the New York Jets

CLEVELAND — To say the Cleveland Browns let one slip away today at FirstEnergy Stadium would be a monumental understatement.
Just seconds past the two minute warning, the Browns went up by 13 after a Nick Chubb TD run. That was where the good ended for the Browns when the Jets got the ball back.
A missed extra point, yet another communication breakdown in the secondary leading to a quick TD, a failed onside kick recovery and a methodical drive down the field with just over a minute left to play to score the game winning touchdown.
The most incredible, all-time collapse since their last incredible, all-time collapse.
Ouch.
Here's how to crew at 3News reacted to today's loss:
How are Browns fans coping with today's defeat:
All four AFC North teams lost on Sunday. The Browns and Steelers will meet at FirstEnergy Stadium this Thursday, both teams with 1-1 records.
Texts poured in from Browns fans after the devastating loss:
- "What has happened to Denzel Ward? Missing a lot of his assignments." - Tim Murphy, Canton
- "I feel highly disappointed being a Browns fan. It's expected at this point to not actually finish a game and the defensive coaches blow. It's beyond ridiculous. It's exhausting and I'm so over this team.." - unknown
- "Not sure why everyone is blaming Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb when it's the defense" - unknown
- "Worst Browns loss in my 72 years of watching, PATHETIC job of coaching on both sides of the ball. Stefanski is a terrible coach, Joe Woods is worse-Otto Graham in his prime couldn’t overcome such putrid coaching-WHEN will it change???? NEVER UNDER HASLAM" - Jerry, Olmsted Falls
- "FIRE JOE WOODS!" - unknown
