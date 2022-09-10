Social Media reacts: Cleveland Browns fans vent frustrations to yet another crushing defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers

Social media therapy is needed once again after the Browns fail to make the plays when they need to in Sunday's loss.

CLEVELAND — If grasping defeat from the jaws of victory was a trackable stat, the Cleveland Browns would be near the top of the league in 2022.

The script continued much like it has in the two previous loses the Browns suffered this season at the hands of the Jets and Falcons.

The Browns offense dominated the line of scrimmage. Multiple scores from Chubb and Hunt as well as a TD pass from Brissett to Amari Cooper. Exactly how you would write the game plan down going into each week.

Yet once again, the highly paid Browns defense failed to come up with an answer for Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who was missing one of their best weapons in WR Keenan Allen, and had the worst rushing offense in the league coming into week 5.

Not to mention the two missed field goals by rookie kicker Cade York who in a post game press conference said, "That was my first time ever missing twice in a game."

Take a look at some of the reaction to the final moments of Sunday afternoon's game at FirstEnergy Stadium:

3News Team:

This is like a hot knife through Swiss cheese…



Defense optional today.



🔪🧀 #Browns — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) October 9, 2022

It’s almost as if the Chargers said go ahead and just win this and the #Browns declined the offer — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) October 9, 2022

How bout them Guards, though? — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) October 9, 2022

The Browns were lucky to even have a shot at the end, but you take a kicker in the fourth round to make those kicks. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 9, 2022

The Browns start every game looking like a juggernaut and then turn into the most mediocre team you've ever seen. — Chris Beeble (@ChrisBeeble) October 9, 2022

Fan Reaction:

Are you a NFL team that needs a win?

Are you a team that has a backup QB or is fighting the injury bug or is just not that good?



Well here’s your cure-all….schedule the Cleveland Browns.

They WILL find a way to bail you out and help you get the W!! 🙌#Browns #Cursed



🤦‍♂️ — Hunt for Better Days (@Hunt4Blue) October 9, 2022

Brissett should have run it in there, instead opts for a bad pass. Can’t ask for much more than he is giving for a back up but that was bad…let me guess WE SHOULD BE 5-0 smh #Browns — Queen of Sport SMFT 🏀🏈 (@msshawnt) October 9, 2022

But none can sum it up better than our very own Jim Donovan, who like many, was not impressed with the Browns defensive effort once again this afternoon.

But none can sum it up better than our very own Jim Donovan, who like many, was not impressed with the Browns defensive effort once again this afternoon.

Bonus Reaction: Myles Garrett to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

#Browns Myles Garrett on Brandon Staley going for it on fourth down: "It's still disrespectful to us... we don't take that very kindly." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 9, 2022