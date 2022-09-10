Social Media reacts: Cleveland Browns fans vent frustrations to yet another crushing defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers

CLEVELAND — If grasping defeat from the jaws of victory was a trackable stat, the Cleveland Browns would be near the top of the league in 2022.
The script continued much like it has in the two previous loses the Browns suffered this season at the hands of the Jets and Falcons.
The Browns offense dominated the line of scrimmage. Multiple scores from Chubb and Hunt as well as a TD pass from Brissett to Amari Cooper. Exactly how you would write the game plan down going into each week.
Yet once again, the highly paid Browns defense failed to come up with an answer for Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who was missing one of their best weapons in WR Keenan Allen, and had the worst rushing offense in the league coming into week 5.
Not to mention the two missed field goals by rookie kicker Cade York who in a post game press conference said, "That was my first time ever missing twice in a game."
Take a look at some of the reaction to the final moments of Sunday afternoon's game at FirstEnergy Stadium:
Slim pickings on the fan reactions this week unless we wanted to feature reactions that would cause me to get a stern talking to from my bosses. I think you can figure out what words they may have featured in reaction to today's game.
But none can sum it up better than our very own Jim Donovan, who like many, was not impressed with the Browns defensive effort once again this afternoon.
