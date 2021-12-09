'it's gonna be a fun year': Social media reaction to Cleveland Browns' season-opening loss

CLEVELAND — It was the ultimate paradox: More of the same, and yet so much different than anything we have seen in recent years.
Of course, we are referring to the Browns' 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Cleveland looked as good as it has in years and seemed to solidify its status among the NFL's elite, but still managed to extend its winless streak in opening games to 17.
Objectively, it was a fun game to watch, with the Browns leading into the fourth quarter. Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb both looked great, but both also committed costly turnovers that helped KC come from behind.
As one could imagine, social media was set ablaze by the matchup, from the big plays to even player ejections. Browns fans are obviously disappointed, but most are still optimistic the team will be a Super Bowl contender.