SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas, 8 others to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Just an hour south of Cleveland, thousands will gather at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton to pay tribute to Thomas and the rest of the game's greats.

CANTON, Ohio — The day has finally come.

Before a crowd of tens of thousands of adoring fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Browns legend Joe Thomas and eight other NFL greats will be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It will be a fitting tribute for the iconic left tackle, especially with the ceremony taking place just an hour south of Cleveland.

Though the Browns were basement dwellers for most of 2007-17, one of the few shining lights was Thomas, who earned the respect of not only Cleveland fans but also his teammates and peers. An eight-time All-Pro, he is the only offensive lineman in league history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his firs 10 seasons, and set what is believed to be an NFL record by playing 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps from his first game as a rookie all the way until an torn bicep ended his career at age 32.

Along with Thomas, the eight others receiving busts will be:

DB Rondé Barber

CB Darrelle Revis

LB Zach Thomas

DE/LB DeMarcus Ware

Head coach Don Coryell

LB Chuck Howley

DL Joe Klecko

CB Ken Riley

1:35 p.m.: After decades of waiting, New York Jets great Joe Klecko is now a Hall of Famer, being presented by his former "New York Sack Exchange" mate Marty Lyons.

“I’ve been waiting 30 years to give this speech.” - New York Sack Exchange leader Joe Klecko is finally a Hall of Famer. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/zgIgPB8Phi — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) August 5, 2023

He's always been proud to represent the @nyjets and will now forever do so in Canton.



Here's our first look at the bronze bust of Hall of Famer No. 366, Joe Klecko! pic.twitter.com/VG9TScBVR6 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

1:18 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys owner and Hall of Famer Jerry Jones presents DeMarcus Ware, who tallied 138 1/2 sacks during his career and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presents DeMarcus Ware, whose moving speech focuses on the adversity he overcame to be here.



“The NFL taught me how to forgive,” Ware said, specifically about his dad. “I’ve learned that guilt rots in a person, & forgiveness heals.” @wkyc pic.twitter.com/WYJegYeMwj — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) August 5, 2023

He made his name as a @dallascowboys great, before going on to win a Super Bowl with the @Broncos.



Now introducing, the bronze bust of Hall of Famer No. 371, @DeMarcusWare! pic.twitter.com/i7SxwFQGSu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

12:48 p.m.: Next up is the late Ken Riley, who was presented by his widow Barbara and formally inducted by his son, Ken II. Riley spent his entire 15-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, and his 65 interceptions are still tied for fifth all-time.

Inducting the late Ken Riley is his son, Ken II.



“Dad is just being inducted today, but his whole life, he was a Hall of Famer on & off the field.” @wkyc pic.twitter.com/bbMwUgReLU — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) August 5, 2023

The Rattler now has his place in Canton forever.



For the first time, we see the bronze bust of @Bengals legend Ken Riley! pic.twitter.com/VJr4ahgIlA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

12:30 p.m.: First among the inductees is Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas, who was presented by fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson. The seven-time All-Pro finished his career with 1,734 tackles.

First among the inductees is #Dolphins legend Zach Thomas, who gave a special shoutout to the Miami fans.



“Thanks for supporting me to the very end, & even putting pressure on the Hall of Fame to get me here.” @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ueOzXr02Km — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) August 5, 2023

The moment that @MiamiDolphins fans have longed to see!



The very first look at the bronze bust of Hall of Famer No. 370, Zach Thomas. pic.twitter.com/tsRWorKycu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

11:55 a.m.: Joe Thomas takes the stage as the ceremony gets underway. Browns legend Joe DeLamielleure is among the former enshrinees also in attendance this afternoon.