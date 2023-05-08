SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas, 8 others to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — The day has finally come.
Before a crowd of tens of thousands of adoring fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Browns legend Joe Thomas and eight other NFL greats will be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It will be a fitting tribute for the iconic left tackle, especially with the ceremony taking place just an hour south of Cleveland.
Though the Browns were basement dwellers for most of 2007-17, one of the few shining lights was Thomas, who earned the respect of not only Cleveland fans but also his teammates and peers. An eight-time All-Pro, he is the only offensive lineman in league history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his firs 10 seasons, and set what is believed to be an NFL record by playing 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps from his first game as a rookie all the way until an torn bicep ended his career at age 32.
Along with Thomas, the eight others receiving busts will be:
- DB Rondé Barber
- CB Darrelle Revis
- LB Zach Thomas
- DE/LB DeMarcus Ware
- Head coach Don Coryell
- LB Chuck Howley
- DL Joe Klecko
- CB Ken Riley
Follow 3News all afternoon as we give you the highlights from Canton!
1:35 p.m.: After decades of waiting, New York Jets great Joe Klecko is now a Hall of Famer, being presented by his former "New York Sack Exchange" mate Marty Lyons.
1:18 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys owner and Hall of Famer Jerry Jones presents DeMarcus Ware, who tallied 138 1/2 sacks during his career and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.
12:48 p.m.: Next up is the late Ken Riley, who was presented by his widow Barbara and formally inducted by his son, Ken II. Riley spent his entire 15-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, and his 65 interceptions are still tied for fifth all-time.
12:30 p.m.: First among the inductees is Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas, who was presented by fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson. The seven-time All-Pro finished his career with 1,734 tackles.
11:55 a.m.: Joe Thomas takes the stage as the ceremony gets underway. Browns legend Joe DeLamielleure is among the former enshrinees also in attendance this afternoon.