Reports: Decision on punishment for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected on Monday

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the ruling from former U.S. District Court Judge Sue L. Robinson could come as early as 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The wait for a ruling on a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may soon be over.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network and Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to announce her decision in the Watson personal conduct policy review case on Monday. Per Wilson, the ruling could come as early as 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

Robinson has been jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) as the independent arbiter in Watson's disciplinary case, which comes as the result of several women having accused the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, during his time with the Houston Texans.

The NFLPA issued a statement on Sunday evening pledging that the union and Watson would stand by the ruling of Judge Robinson. It called on the NFL to do the same.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Should Robinson issue a punishment as a result of Watson violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, it can then be appealed by either Watson or the league. Any such appeal would then be heard by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a designee, who would issue a final ruling.

Ruling on Deshaun Watson personal conduct policy case expected by roughly 9 a.m. Eastern, per a league source https://t.co/NXV1LBdo2D — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2022

In the event that Robinson doesn't issue a punishment, no appeal can be made.

Two Texas grand juries have previously declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. Ahead of last month's disciplinary hearing with the league, which was overseen by Robinson, Clemson product settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits he was facing regarding the allegations, with a 25th having been dropped.

Earlier this month, the Texans, reached settlements with 30 women regarding allegations that they enabled the star quarterback's behavior during his time with the team. In a statement, the Texans said they admitted no guilt in making the settlements.