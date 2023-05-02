Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may have to face civil trial

The plaintiff in one of the two remaining civil cases against Watson has filed a motion seeking a public trial.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal troubles may not be over yet.

According to a filing in Harris County District Court, the plaintiff in one of the two remaining civil cases alleging sexual misconduct by the three-time Pro Bowler is seeking a trial.

The plaintiff, who has been identified in the filing as Lauren Baxley, says Watson "assaulted and harassed" her in June 2020 by touching her with his genitals and exposing himself after asking for a massage. She filed her her original petition against Watson on March 18, 2021.

“Today we filed a motion to put Lauren Baxley’s case on the trial docket, in the Houston court where it was originally filed,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to USA Today and Sports Illustrated. “All other victims in the Deshaun Watson litigation that this firm represented have settled their claims. Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused, and wants a public trial. I intend to help give her that. She is entitled to have a trial on her claims; I will proudly present her case. Ms. Baxley has a strong case, and I encourage the internet trolls to take note as we proceed.”

Watson has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, since 2021. While a pair of Texas grand juries declined to indict the 27-year-old on criminal charges, a total of 26 women filed civil lawsuits against Watson. One of the lawsuits was dropped, while Watson settled 23 of the cases last summer.

In April, Watson had been scheduled to be deposed in Houston for the other remaining lawsuit. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, first filed a civil lawsuit against Watson in October 2022, accusing him of attempting "to solicit sexually related acts ... including intercourse" in December 2022, when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

A judge granted a motion by Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin to quash the deposition.

Following an investigation, the National Football League found Watson in violation of its personal conduct policy in the summer of 2022. The two sides agreed to a settlement of an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. Watson finally made his Cleveland Browns debut on December 4, 2022 in a Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, his former team.