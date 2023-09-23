Report: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb only suffered torn MCL in season-ending knee injury

ESPN's Adam Schefter says surgery on Chubb's knee is expected to take place this week with an estimated recovery time of six to eight months.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The news on injured Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb may not be as bad as many first thought.

According to a report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, initial tests have revealed that Chubb only tore his left MCL when he was hit low by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday night in Pittsburgh. Although the knee injury to Chubb is season-ending, sources tell Schefter that it is not considered a career-ending one.

Schefter adds that while Chubb's ACL was stretched on the play, doctors do not believe that ligament is torn. Surgery is likely to happen this week, and sources said the hope is that more damage is not found. It's the same knee that Chubb had reconstructed in 2015 when he was hurt at Georgia.

The timeline for Chubb's recovery is expected to be six to eight months.

Without their four-time Pro Bowler in the backfield, the Browns are moving ahead with an old friend to help carry the load. On Wednesday, Cleveland signed free agent running back Kareem Hunt to team with Jerome Ford. Hunt, a native of Willoughby, returns to the Browns after a turbulent 2022 season that saw him request a trade after failed contract negotiations. Hunt visited several teams in the offseason, but failed to sign anywhere prior to Chubb's injury.

In his first four seasons with Cleveland, Hunt rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was equally effective as a pass catcher, totaling 211 receptions for 1,806 yards.

Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 for Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman in the hallway of a hotel in downtown Cleveland.