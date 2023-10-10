Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's status up in air for Sunday because of 'rotator cuff contusion'

An injury report is expected to be released on Wednesday that could shed more light on Watson's status.

CLEVELAND — According to a report from NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the shoulder injury Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been dealing with is worse than originally thought.

Originally reported generically as a "right shoulder contusion", Pelissero's sources say Watson has a "rotator cuff contusion."

His status for Sunday is currently to be determined.

If Watson can't go against the 49ers, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson still sits behind him on the depth chart as the official backup, but could his dismal performance against the Ravens before the bye week lead the Browns to consider elevating veteran P.J. Walker from the practice squad?

Walker has started seven games in his career completing 57.5% of his passes, thrown for 5 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but does have a 4-3 record in those starts. Not exactly a stat line that has anyone over the moon, but may be the preferable option against another top-three defense in San Francisco.

Tuesday was an off-day for the team, but the Browns will be back in practice tomorrow. An injury report is expected to be released on Wednesday that could shed more light on Watson's status.

Stefanski continued to keep details close to the vest when asked about Watson after Monday's practice, "I know it's a broken record, but really just treat it day by day. He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. So he's just doing what he's being told to do in terms of his rehab process."

Watson didn't practice with the team on Monday, but did "some throwing" according to Pelissero.