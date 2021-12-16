Report: Cleveland Browns QB Case Keenum, several other players test positive for COVID-19

Keenum had been slated to start for the Browns on Saturday against the Raiders. His positive test means Nick Mullens will likely be the Browns QB.

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 crisis has gone from really bad to worse.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Browns quarterback Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19. Keenum had been slated to start Cleveland's game versus Las Vegas on Saturday due to Baker Mayfield's positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Also, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the following other Browns players have tested positive as of Thursday evening: DB Grant Delpit, DB AJ Green, LB Jacob Phillips. Anderson's tweet also mentions safety Ronnie Harrison, who was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier on Thursday.

The news about Keenum and the other players testing positive continues a week that has seen the Browns ravaged by the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Mayfield and the following five players were placed on the COVID-19 list:

S John Johnson III

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S Nate Meadors (practice squad)

In addition, Wednesday saw Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell test positive.

On Tuesday, the Browns placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive guard Wyatt Teller, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Drew Forbes, kick returner JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last week and missed Cleveland's 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Tight end David Njoku also missed the Ravens game due to COVID, but was activated earlier on Thursday.

Keenum's positive test means Nick Mullens, just up from the Browns' practice squad, will start at quarterback on Saturday. Mullens has started 16 games in his NFL career, throwing for a total of 4,405 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app today: Android, Apple.