CLEVELAND — With Thursday's interview of Mike McCarthy, the Cleveland Browns' head coaching search is officially underway.

But according to a new report, there's an even bigger name who could soon be making his way to Berea.

Following Sunday's firing of Freddie Kitchens, the Browns have been linked to several candidates to fill their head coaching void. It wasn't until Thursday, however, that Urban Meyer's name was mentioned, with Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reporting that Cleveland has "a strong interest" in hiring the former Ohio State head coach.

While Meyer's name had previously been linked to the Browns' job prior to Kitchens' firing, Feldman's report marks the first time the 55-year-old has been mentioned for the job since it became open. In addition to McCarthy, Cleveland has been linked to

A 3-time national champion, Meyer compiled one of the most impressive resumes in college football history over the course of his 17-year head coaching career. Between stints at Bowling Green (2001-2002), Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010) and Ohio State (2012-2018), the Ashtabula native tallied a 187-32 record, including an 83-9 run with the Buckeyes.

Although he retired following the 2018 season citing health reasons and has never coached at the pro level, Meyer has been linked to several potential pro openings in recent weeks. But with the Washington Redskins having already hired Ron Rivera and the Dallas Cowboys job having yet to fire Jason Garrett, the Browns could be Meyer's best -- and perhaps only -- shot at making the jump to the NFL.

RELATED: 'Strive to be better': Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett tweets for 1st time since suspension

RELATED: Report: Paul DePodesta to run Cleveland Browns' head coaching search; owners will have final say on hire

RELATED: Reaction: Fans angry with Cleveland Browns for parting ways with GM John Dorsey

RELATED: Report: Cleveland Browns personnel team ‘exploring opportunities elsewhere, lost battle to Paul DePodesta’

RELATED: Candidates for Cleveland Browns' 2020 general manager search