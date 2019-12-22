CLEVELAND — Earlier this year, one online sportsbook listed Urban Meyer as a heavy favorite to return to coaching in 2020. And according to a new report, that return could come with the Cleveland Browns.

While Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last week that the Browns hoped to retain head coach Freddie Kitchens "barring an epic collapse," Cleveland's ensuing 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals may have put the wheels in motion for such change. Prior to the Browns' 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jason La Canfora reported that if Cleveland does decide to make a change, it could be Meyer who emerges as a top target.

Per La Canfora:

"The Cleveland Browns could be poised to make big changes again pending the results of their final two games, league sources said, with ownership continuing to assess the performance of the staff. If the Haslams do opt to make a coaching change, they could provide Urban Meyer's best chance of leaping to the NFL.

"Jimmy Haslam has a very strong bond with Meyer, the sources said, and the two have long been confidants. Meyer has often shared inside information on his Ohio State players with the owner in the past -- with the owner privileged to player reports and potential red flags that most if not all teams close to that program were not aware of. It was not uncommon at all for the men to be in conversation and act as a sounding board for one another, and Meyer has a unique cache in Ohio based on his successful stint with the Buckeyes."

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shouts to his players against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 30-27 in double overtime.

Jay LaPrete/AP

A native of Ashtabula, Meyer built a reputation as one of the top coaches in college football history throughout stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. Over the course of 17 seasons, Meyer amassed a 187-32 career record, winning three national championships, including the first-ever College Football Playoff championship at Ohio State in 2014.

Following the 2018 season, the 55-year-old Meyer retired from Ohio State, citing health reasons. That, however, hasn't stopped speculation regarding the now-Fox Sports analyst's future, as he has also been linked to potential openings with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in recent weeks.

