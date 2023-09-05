Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils new exhibit for Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has unveiled a new display commemorating Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

CANTON, Ohio — Joe Thomas won't be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton until later this summer.

But Cleveland Browns fans don't have to wait until then to celebrate the team's legendary left tackle.

On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled a new display featuring memorabilia from Thomas' 10-year career in Cleveland. Among the items featured are a game-worn jersey, Browns helmet, a Pro Bowl locker name tag, Pro Bowl gloves, custom Browns-colored Nike Air Force Ones and the remnants of the guitar that Thomas broke while introducing his former team ahead of Cleveland's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets last season.

This summer, a new version of a featured exhibit for incoming members has been unveiled in Canton.



The 38-year-old Thomas was selected to this year's Hall of Fame class in what marked his first year of eligibility. Selected by the Browns out of Wisconsin with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas established himself as one of the best left tackles in football history during his 11 seasons with the franchise. During his time in Cleveland, he was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls (2007-16) and earned six first-team and two second-team All-Pro selections, all while playing an NFL record 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps before a torn triceps injury ended his 2017 season — and ultimately his career.

Thomas and the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 5. The former All-Pro left tackle will be inducted by his wife, Annie, and the couple's four children.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is comprised of the following nine inductees:

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Cornerback Darrelle Revis

Cornerback Rondé Barber

Coach Don Coryell

Linebacker Chuck Howley

Defensive lineman Joe Klecko

Cornerback Ken Riley