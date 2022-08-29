Predicting the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for 2022

The Cleveland Browns have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players.

CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2022 season. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the Cleveland Browns roster could look like following the team's final cuts.

Quarterback (2)

Jacoby Brissett Joshua Dobbs

With Deshaun Watson set to serve a suspension for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Browns' quarterback situation seems set. Jacoby Brissett will enter the upcoming campaign as Cleveland's starter, with Joshua Dobbs serving as his backup.

As for additional insurance at the position, the Browns will likely carry a quarterback with some sort of NFL experience on their practice squad, be it Josh Rosen or someone else. Perhaps the biggest question is whether Cleveland will make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo, should the veteran signal-caller be released by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Running back (5)

Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Jerome Ford Demetric Felton

A team carrying five running backs is rare, but so is the talent level on Cleveland's current roster. Between Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns still have some flexibility to make a trade at some point -- perhaps as early as Tuesday.

It's also worth noting that while he's listed as a running back on the team's roster, Demetric Felton has spent extensive time practicing at wide receiver. The second-year UCLA product is also considered Cleveland's primary kick returner following Jakeem Grant's season-ending injury.

Fullback (1)

Johnny Stanton IV

It's unclear whether the Browns will enter the season with a fullback on their roster. But if they choose to, it will be Stanton, whose ability to also play tight end should only help his case to stick around in Cleveland.

Wide receiver (5)

Amari Cooper Donovan Peoples-Jones David Bell Anthony Schwartz Michael Woods II

Considering the question marks currently facing the position, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Browns attempt to add another wide receiver in the coming days, be it via trade or the waiver wire. At this point, Cleveland doesn't have many -- or any -- proven commodities behind Amari Cooper, with Anthony Schwartz's shaky preseason only amplifying concerns.

Tight end (3)

David Njoku Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall

The Browns' shaky wide receiver situation should only amplify David Njoku and Harrison Bryant's respective roles in Cleveland's passing game. Meanwhile, Miller Forristall has seemingly established himself as the team's No. 3 tight end.

Offensive line (9)

Offensive tackle

Jedrick Wills Jr. Jack Conklin James Hudson III Chris Hubbard

Guard

Joel Bitonio Wyatt Teller Hjalte Froholdt

Center

Ethan Pocic Michael Dunn

It's possible the Browns could keep 10 offensive linemen, but Michael Dunn and Chris Hubbard's ability to also play guard gives Cleveland some flexibility. Perhaps the biggest question is whether the Browns will keep backup offensive tackle Alex Taylor, who has received extensive playing time this preseason.

Defensive end (6)

Myles Garrett Jadeveon Clowney Chase Winovich Alex Wright Isaac Rochell Isaiah Thomas

Chase Winovich is firmly on the bubble, but it would be unlike the Browns front office to release an asset it recently acquired. Strong preseasons from rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, as well as Isaac Rochell, have given the Browns reason to feel comfortable with their depth behind starters Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Defensive tackle (4)

Taven Bryan Jordan Elliott Perrion Winfrey Tommy Togiai

Defensive tackle is considered one of the weaker positions on Cleveland's roster, but it's also one of the spots where the situation seems clear-cut. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott have emerged as the Browns' starters, while 2021 fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey will be counted on to provide depth.

This is another spot where it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cleveland consider its options on the waiver wire.

Linebacker (5)

Anthony Walker Jr. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki Jacob Phillips Tony Fields II

The Browns don't have much depth at linebacker, but it may not matter considering how often they'll only be playing two -- Anthony Walker Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah -- at a time. Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips both have experience and versatility, while Tony Fields II will be relied on for his work on special teams.

Cornerback (6)

Denzel Ward Greg Newsome II Greedy Williams Martin Emerson Jr. A.J. Green Herb Miller

Another position where Cleveland's situation seems settled, especially considering the draft capital the Browns have committed to the position in recent years. All things considered, this is the deepest spot on Cleveland's defense.

Safety (4)

John Johnson III Grant Delpit Ronnie Harrison Jr. D'Anthony Bell

John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. return as the Browns' top three safeties and should each receive significant playing time in 2022. The only change in the room comes with undrafted rookie D'Anthony Bell having seemingly beat out Richard LeCounte III for the fourth safety spot.

Special teams (3)

Kicker

Cade York

Punter

Corey Bojorquez

Long snapper

Charley Hughlett