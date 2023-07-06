'I'm definitely playing for him': Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb wants to honor Jim Brown's memory in 2023

Chubb is often referred to as the best Cleveland running back since Brown, who played a key role in convincing the Browns to draft Chubb in 2023.

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland and the entire football world said goodbye to Jim Brown last month, following the NFL legend's death at the age of 87. The iconic running back was undoubtedly the greatest player in Browns history, and his impact and presence will be felt within the organization for all eternity.

Perhaps no one feels that impact more than the man currently following in Brown's footsteps. Nick Chubb has cemented himself as arguably Cleveland's best ball carrier since Brown exited stage right in 1966, and with the elder statesman remaining a part of the club up until his passing, the two shared a special connection.

"It's obviously horrible news for everyone a part of this organization in this entire state and the entire USA," Chubb said Wednesday at Browns minicamp when asked about Brown's death. "But me personally, being able to know him was definitely special, definitely a blessing. Being drafted here and playing after such a great running back was a blessing."

According to Chubb, he and Brown shared several conversations that didn't necessarily touch on football, but more so "learning life," with Chubb stating that Brown would tell him to "just always be true to yourself." However, it was not until recently that Chubb confirmed what had long been talked about in Berea: That Brown had played a key role in Cleveland's decision to select Chubb in the second round of the 2018 draft.

"I never believed [that story] until I got a text from [former Browns general manager John] Dorsey telling me that it was true after he passed away," Chubb told reporters. "Just hearing that, it was a blessing. He saw something in me and it's special."

Like Chubb, Brown was a native of Georgia, and Browns fans have certainly felt blessed that Brown "saw something" in the young running back. Since being picked in 2018, Chubb has amassed 6,341 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns on 5.24 yards per carry — just a hair above Brown's career mark of 5.22. In addition, he and Brown remain the only players in Cleveland history to run for at least 1,400 yards in a season.

The always modest Chubb shied away from such comparisons, calling Brown "probably the best running back to ever play football." He also expressed hope that the team would pay tribute to Brown in a special way this season, and made it clear where his thoughts will be when he takes the field in the fall.

"I’m definitely playing for him from here on out," Chubb said of Brown.