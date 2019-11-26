PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not start Sunday's rematch against the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter has reported that the Steelers have decided to start Devlin Hodges at quarterback. Rudolph was benched following the first half of last Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati. The Steelers went on to beat the Bengals, 16-10.

Rudolph's benching comes less than two weeks after the violent brawl between the Browns and Steelers during Thursday Night Football in Cleveland.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saw the remainder of his season come to an end when he struck Rudolph over the head with his own helmet in the game's final seconds.

Garrett has since alleged that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the fight, but the NFL upheld his indefinite suspension.

"I know what I heard," Garrett said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns, and our devoted fans."

Rudolph, who was fined $50,000 for his role in the brawl, denied the allegations.

The Browns will aim to win four straight in Pittsburgh following a dominant win over Miami last Sunday.

