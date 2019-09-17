CLEVELAND — Sunday Night Football is coming back to Cleveland.

And to commemorate the occasion, Pepsi -- with the help of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett -- is releasing a limited number of special edition orange 'Believeland' bottles.

Only 1,100 bottles of the orange-colored cola will be made -- 100 for each year Cleveland has had to wait for Sunday Night Football's return -- and they'll be available at a pre-game tailgate held at Lindey’s Lake House Flats. The party, which will feature a performance by lovelytheband, is free to attend and is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Included in the 1,1000 bottles will be five featuring a special golden label, which will result in prizes for the recipients.

Over the course of the days to come, Garrett will be taking to Twitter to celebrate Pepsi's limited release and the Browns' first Sunday night game in Cleveland since 2008.

“There has been so much hype and energy building among fans across the country this year, and it’s amazing that Pepsi is doing something extra special with the launch of “Believeland” Pepsi and party on Sunday,” said Garrett, who leads the NFL in sacks with 5 through the first two weeks of the 2019 season.

“When we saw the game on the Sunday Night Football schedule this year, we knew we had to do something to celebrate with the city,” added Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. “We wanted to celebrate the fact that after an 11 year wait, Sunday Night Football has finally returned to Cleveland.”