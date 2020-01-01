DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade.

Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were told late in the regular season they would be retained in 2020.

Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid for its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008.

Patricia is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.