Opening day bulletin board material for Cleveland Browns? Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes eying perfect record in 2021

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0."

CLEVELAND — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already amassed quite a resume of success in his four years in the NFL.

Mahomes has won the league's Most Valuable Player award and has guided the Chiefs to two AFC titles and one Super Bowl victory. Now, he has his eyes set on a new goal.

During an interview with Bleacher Report at his charity golf outing in Hawaii this weekend, Mahomes is seeking perfection for the Chiefs in 2021.

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0," Mahomes said Sunday. "It's not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome."

Keep in mind that the NFL is adding a 17th regular season game to its schedule this season.

Also, keep in mind that Kansas City's Week 1 opponent is none other than the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were already going to be motivated heading into Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

Heck, just for the Browns to get a win on opening day would be monumental. Cleveland hasn't posted a Week 1 victory since beating the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. In fact, the Browns' record for regular season openers since their return to the NFL in 1999 is a miserable 1-20-1.

So there was already incentive for the Browns going into the September 12 matchup. Could Mahomes' comments add a little fuel to the team's fire before opening day?

No one on the Browns will probably say it publicly, but wrecking Mahomes' dream of a 20-0 season would be a nice added bonus, wouldn't it?

