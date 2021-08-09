Report: Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to play vs. Chiefs

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Odell Beckham Jr. will play in the Cleveland Browns' season opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns won't kickoff their season opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs until 4:25 p.m. ET, but they already know that one of their key players will be on the field when they do. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play against Kansas City on Sunday after being listed as questionable on Cleveland's injury report entering the game.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Beckham had been limited throughout the Browns' training camp after missing the final nine games, as well as two postseason games, of the Browns' 2020 season due to a torn ACL. While Cleveland's offense thrived without its star receiver in the lineup, the Browns' also missed his dynamic playmaking ability, particularly in their season-ending loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2019, Beckham is eyeing a big bounce-back season with the Browns after two largely underwhelming seasons in Cleveland. Through his first 23 games with the Browns, the LSU product has tallied 97 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns, including 23 receptions for 319 yards and four total touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing) in seven games in 2020.