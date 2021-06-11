Odell Beckham Jr. writes letter thanking Cleveland Browns, fans and teammates: Read his full note

'I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!'

Odell Beckham Jr. has a message for Cleveland as his time with the Browns comes to an end.

The wide receiver, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, turned to social media Saturday night to express his gratitude to the Cleveland Browns organization, fans and former teammates.

His note was retweeted more than 3,600 times with nearly 37,000 likes on Twitter in less than two and a half hours.

Here’s his message in full:

So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey.

I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!

Mr. and Mrs. Haslam I thank you for giving me an opportunity to be a member of your great organization.

To the entire Browns front office, support staff, and organization, THANK YOU for everything that you have done for my family and I. I appreciate you more than you ever will know.

Love to all my coaches and teammates, it was an honor and a privilege to have taken the field with you and to call you all my family.

Yall boys are 4 lifers with me!! Mean that from my soul.

My brother JUICE. We have been blessed to have played together at the highest levels. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best man and player that I can be. You’re truly a gift from GOD.

I know God’s plan never fails. With love and gratitude.

OBJ.