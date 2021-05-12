NFL releases 2021 schedule; Browns open with Chiefs, Lions begin with 49ers

Cleveland will have a playoff rematch in week one against Kansas City, and Detroit opens at home against San Francisco.

Another step of the NFL offseason has come and gone, this time with the release of the 2021 schedule.

The Cleveland Browns open the season where they left off, playing in Kansas City against the Chiefs. The last time these two teams met was in last season's divisional playoff game in which the Browns fell 22-17.

In week seven, the Browns will be on Thursday Night Football as they host the Denver Broncos with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.

Week eight brings the first of two matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the second coming on the road in week 17, a game which will be on Monday Night Football.

Another primetime game will be in week 12 as they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

Cleveland will head to Green Bay on Christmas Day, a Saturday, for a matchup with the Packers. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 4:30.

Lastly, the Browns wrap up their season on January 9 at home against Cincinnati.

As for the Lions, this will be Dan Campbell's first year at the helm after Matt Patricia was fired in the offseason.

They open up their season at Ford Field as they welcome in the 49ers.

Their first primetime matchup comes just a week later as they take on the Packers on Monday Night Football.

In week 11, the Browns and Lions meet at FirstEnergy Stadium, kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.

As always, the Lions are in action on Thanksgiving Day as the Chicago Bears come to town for a 12:30 start time.

Detroit wraps up their season on January 9 against division rival Green Bay.