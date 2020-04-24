TOLEDO, Ohio — "Everybody kind of knew Joe Burrow was going to number one, what do you think of his skillset and how good of an NFL player can he be?



I'm a big fan of Joe. I studied a lot of him this year. Him and Tua and some of the other quarterbacks," said Bruce Gradkowski. "The biggest thing that I love about him is his poise and composure. He's a guy, I feel like, when he steps in a locker room, he changes the temperature and pulse of the team. He's just a natural leader and that's what I love about him.



What did you think of the Lions pick of Jeff Okudah?

"I think you should be happy if you're a Lions fan," said Gradkowski. "The dude is a solid football player. He really can do it all. You have to be happy with that, especially when the Lions moved on this past year (from Darius Slay) that was a need they had to fill and they did it through free agency a little bit and I think this is the next step. I think he's a great player."

How happy do you have to be now if you're a Browns fan that you've got two bookends (on the offensive line) especially if you're a quarterback?



"Baker Mayfield was probably celebrating last night," said Gradkowski. "I do think you have to be excited if you're Cleveland. You have the skill positions offensively and now you have to keep building. Jack Conklin this offseason was a great signing, and now to go through the draft and to get Wills out of Alabama, I think is a huge move for the Browns."

