NFL officially adds 17th regular-season game for each team; Browns to host Cardinals in 2021

The NFL regular season just got a little bit longer.
On Tuesday, the NFL owners officially approved plans to add a 17th regular-season game to each team's schedule beginning in 2021. The change will see each team's preseason schedule cut from four games to three with each team's 17th opponent chosen via a rotation of inter-division matchups.
The NFL's owners had the ability to approve the long-awaited 17-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2021 as a result of the collective bargaining agreement that was reached ahead of the 2020 season. The regular-season will now last a total of 18 weeks, with each team still having its customary bye week.
As a result of the expanded schedule, the Arizona Cardinals have now been added as an opponent for a ninth home game on the Cleveland Browns' 2021 schedule. The Browns' full list of opponents for their yet-to-be-announced 2021 schedule is as follows:
Home
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Houston Texans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Arizona Cardinals
The Browns enter 2021 following a 2020 season in which they amassed their first winning season since 2007 and earned their first postseason bid since 2002. Cleveland's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round marked its first playoff win since the 1994 season.