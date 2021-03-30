NFL officially adds 17th regular-season game for each team; Browns to host Cardinals in 2021

The NFL has officially voted to add a 17th regular season game to each team's schedule in 2021.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from March 4, 2021.

The NFL regular season just got a little bit longer.

On Tuesday, the NFL owners officially approved plans to add a 17th regular-season game to each team's schedule beginning in 2021. The change will see each team's preseason schedule cut from four games to three with each team's 17th opponent chosen via a rotation of inter-division matchups.

The NFL's owners had the ability to approve the long-awaited 17-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2021 as a result of the collective bargaining agreement that was reached ahead of the 2020 season. The regular-season will now last a total of 18 weeks, with each team still having its customary bye week.

As a result of the expanded schedule, the Arizona Cardinals have now been added as an opponent for a ninth home game on the Cleveland Browns' 2021 schedule. The Browns' full list of opponents for their yet-to-be-announced 2021 schedule is as follows:

Home

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals