Why new Deshaun Watson lawsuit isn't likely to affect his NFL suspension

Another woman is accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

CLEVELAND — When news broke on Thursday that another woman is suing Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct, many wondered how the lawsuit might affect the Cleveland Browns' quarterback's 11-game suspension.

But due to a provision in the settlement between Watson and the NFL, it doesn't appear the star signal-caller's suspension will be extended.

When Watson and the NFL reached an agreement on an 11-game suspension and $5 million suspension in August, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the settlement not only covered the four accusations of sexual misconduct that were heard by NFL disciplinary officer and former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, but also "any substantially similar violations before the date of the agreement (Aug. 18)." With the latest accusations against Watson having alleged to occur in December 2020, the new allegations would appear to fall under that agreement.

In a statement, an NFL spokesperson told The Associated Press: “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy."

Michael Benza, senior instructor of law at Case Western Reserve University, says while it is possible to bring an additional misconduct allegation against Watson in the NFL disciplinary process, he doesn't think it is likely.

"The NFL seemed satisfied with the suspension that was handed down for 25 allegations," Benza told 3News' Marisa Saenz.

Watson's 11-game suspension comes as a result of Robinson's ruling that the Clemson product violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy on the following three counts:

Conduct that Qualifies as a Sexual Assault

Conduct that Poses a Genuine Danger to the Safety and Well-Being of Another Person

Conduct that Undermines, or Puts at Risk, the Integrity of the NFL

While Robinson -- who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association -- as the league's disciplinary officer initially issued a six-game suspension for Watson, the league exercised its ability to appeal to ruling to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a league-appointed designee. But before the league-appointed designee, former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, could issue a ruling, the league and Watson agreed on a settlement for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine. Additionally, Watson -- who was not criminally charged as a result of the allegations -- was required to continue to undergo mental health counseling.

Prior to Thursday, Watson had reached settlements on 23 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, with one lawsuit ongoing. The new lawsuit -- filed in Harris County in Texas -- includes accusations similar to the ones that have previously been brought against the 27-year-old quarterback, with a female massage therapist alleging that Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts ... including intercourse" during a massage in December 2020, when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

While all of the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback's previous accusers have been represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, the latest complainant is being represented by members of the Universal Law Group in Houston.

"The plaintiff came to us to see if we would be a good fit to help her stand up and speak out against Deshaun Watson," Universal Law Group attorney Anissah Nguyen told 3News. "She knows there is incredible value and power with sharing her despite knowing it will bring on the hard conversation."