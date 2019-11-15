CLEVELAND — Having been suspended indefinitely without pay by the NFL -- and for at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and postseason -- Cleveland Browns issued a statement on Friday expressing remorse and apologizing to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for the actions that led to his punishment.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake," Garrett said. "I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett's suspension comes as the result of a fight between himself and Rudolph in the closing seconds of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. After the Pro Bowl defensive end tackled Rudolph to the ground, the two became entangled, with Garrett eventually ripping the quarterback's helmet off of him before striking him with it in the head.

From there, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey tackled Garrett before throwing punches and stomping at him, while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi rushed in and shoved Rudolph to the floor. Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were each ejected from the game, with Ogunjobi having been given a one-game suspension and Pouncey receiving a three-game suspension for their actions.

Myles Garrett, defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland, usa el casco de Mason Rudolph, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, para golpearlo al final del partido del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019

AP

In addition to the three suspensions, the Browns and Steelers have each been fined $250,000. Garrett will also be required to meet with the NFL commissioner's office prior to being reinstated.

