Watch Myles Garrett posterize some poor guy in pickup basketball game

One man tried to put the defensive clamps on the Browns' DE. It went exactly how you'd expect it

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is used to using his size and strength to do basically whatever he wants with opponents' offensive lines. But as you might expect, football isn't the only sport that Garrett's athleticism translates to.

Turns out Flash can get his way on the basketball court as well, as evidenced by a video Garrett tweeted out Tuesday, showing him absolutely posterizing some poor guy in a pickup game. In the video, you see Garrett taking the ball all the way down the court, before showing off a behind the back move before slamming a massive dunk. To complete the paly, Garrett stares down the defender.

Aight I’m going back to football 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZhUNCUip5Z — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 26, 2021

To be fair, Garrett is at least twice the size of almost everyone else in that video.

And this isn't the first time Garrett's shown off his basketball skills. Back in February, Garrett tweeted out a longer video, showing off his mid range and three-point skills in addition to his ability in the paint. In the tweet, Garrett tagged Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, asking, "You need a big guard?"

That's one way to stay in shape for the season.