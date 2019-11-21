CLEVELAND — As Myles Garrett awaits his fate after appealing his suspension on Wednesday, a new twist has been taken in the week-long saga between himself and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns defensive end has alleged that Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to the fight in which Garrett hit the Steelers quarterback in the head with his own helmet.

Rudolph has denied the accusation.

As the result of last week's altercation, Garrett was suspended indefinitely and for at a minimum, the remainder of the 2019 season. On Wednesday, he appealed his punishment to NFL officer James Thrash, seeking a reduction in games or at the very least, a finite number of games attached to his suspension.

RELATED: Nick Chubb: Reaching 1,000 yards for Cleveland Browns ‘means something to me’

RELATED: Report: Decision on Myles Garrett's appeal expected Thursday

RELATED: ‘I’ve been there, be positive.’ Kareem Hunt has advice for suspended Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

RELATED: Baker Mayfield tries to ‘set the standard, culture’ for Cleveland Browns every day

RELATED: Video: Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett arrives at Hopkins Airport following appeal hearing

RELATED: ICYMI: Watch Odell Beckham Jr. have fun with Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield during press conference

RELATED: Local T-shirt company is now selling ‘Pittsburgh started it’ shirts

RELATED: Watch: Myles Garrett leaves appeal, decision expected soon

RELATED: ‘More money in our pocket.’ Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield happy to have fine rescinded

RELATED: Ben Axelrod's Week 12 NFL Picks: Texans beat Colts, Bengals cover vs. Steelers

RELATED: Larry Ogunjobi's 1-game suspension upheld by NFL after appeal

RELATED: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku reveals he had wrist surgery after reports to contrary

RELATED: Mason Rudolph: ‘I definitely didn’t say anything that escalated’ incident with Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett

RELATED: Myles Garrett's appeal argument is 'precedent-based'

RELATED: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku ‘ready to go full contact’…at practice

RELATED: Will the NFL justice system give Myles Garrett fair treatment?—Bud Shaw’s You Said It